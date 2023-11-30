Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,478,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,954,523 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $153,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of NU by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 37.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NU in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NU during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NU during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NU traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.15. 5,750,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,525,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.55. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $8.87. The firm has a market cap of $38.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.83 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on NU in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of NU from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NU from $8.30 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. New Street Research lowered shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.25 to $8.10 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NU from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.80.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

