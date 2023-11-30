Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $41.56, but opened at $44.50. Nutanix shares last traded at $43.88, with a volume of 1,098,171 shares trading hands.

The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $511.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.26 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on NTNX. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Nutanix from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.18.

Insider Transactions at Nutanix

In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 87,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $3,519,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 386,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,460,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 87,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $3,519,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 386,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,460,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Sangster sold 45,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $1,543,572.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 203,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,890,819.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 566,979 shares of company stock worth $20,114,508. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutanix

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,421,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Nutanix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,421,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Nutanix by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,560,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,125 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Nutanix by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,856 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Nutanix by 6,627.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 991,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,589,000 after purchasing an additional 976,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Trading Up 5.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of -36.14 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.52.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Further Reading

