O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,667 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of O-I Glass worth $5,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in O-I Glass by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in O-I Glass by 499.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OI. Credit Suisse Group lowered O-I Glass from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com lowered O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on O-I Glass from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on O-I Glass from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on O-I Glass from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.90.

OI opened at $14.75 on Thursday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.43 and its 200-day moving average is $18.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.38.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

