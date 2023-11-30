O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 458 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRGP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 104,219.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,241,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,855,224,000 after buying an additional 25,216,947 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 424.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $285,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,486 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $99,690,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $591,455,000 after purchasing an additional 986,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,099,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $153,123,000 after purchasing an additional 846,470 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on Targa Resources from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Targa Resources from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Targa Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $900,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 187,021 shares in the company, valued at $16,837,500.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,066 shares in the company, valued at $5,225,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $900,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 187,021 shares in the company, valued at $16,837,500.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,335,330. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE TRGP opened at $88.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.75. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $64.85 and a one year high of $90.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 5.33%. Research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

Targa Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

