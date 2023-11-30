O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 77.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,240 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 11.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 6.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,621,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 36.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,037,000 after acquiring an additional 36,184 shares during the period. 54.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $96.59 on Thursday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.37 and a twelve month high of $108.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.36 and its 200 day moving average is $91.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a PE ratio of 62.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.39.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 16.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 322.58%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

