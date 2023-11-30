O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 1,577 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth $1,981,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 56,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,395,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $437,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,794,000. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $798,472.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 449,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,224,952. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $798,472.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 449,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,224,952. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $457,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,187,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,385 over the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of ResMed from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on ResMed from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.33.

ResMed Stock Performance

NYSE RMD opened at $158.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.52. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.24 and a twelve month high of $243.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.06 and a 200 day moving average of $179.79.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 20.72%. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Stories

