Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Director Gary Strong Purchases 1,000 Shares

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) Director Gary Strong purchased 1,000 shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Oak Valley Bancorp Stock Performance

Oak Valley Bancorp stock opened at $25.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $207.62 million, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.27. Oak Valley Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.95 and a twelve month high of $28.68.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.50 million for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 25.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Oak Valley Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Oak Valley Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Oak Valley Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oak Valley Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

