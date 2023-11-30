Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Company

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $80.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.71.

Shares of OKTA opened at $70.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of -19.18 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $49.01 and a fifty-two week high of $91.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.52.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. Okta had a negative net margin of 28.66% and a negative return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Okta will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 3,282 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $272,438.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,290.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,334 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $163,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 3,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $272,438.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,290.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,417 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,707 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter worth about $1,232,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

