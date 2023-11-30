Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 41.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 131,480 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Olin were worth $9,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Olin during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Olin during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Olin by 508.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Olin by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OLN has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Olin from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Olin in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Olin from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Olin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.43.

Olin Trading Up 0.1 %

Olin stock opened at $46.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.44. Olin Co. has a 12-month low of $41.71 and a 12-month high of $64.70.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Olin had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.62%.

Olin Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

