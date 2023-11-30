Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 41.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $361,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 112,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,694,000 after buying an additional 17,608 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 357,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,030,000 after buying an additional 17,039 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 438,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,723,000 after buying an additional 83,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Omnicom Group news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $252,681.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,171.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of OMC opened at $79.79 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.22. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.93.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.02. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on OMC

Omnicom Group Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.