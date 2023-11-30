ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Director Dominique Trempont Sells 17,000 Shares of Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) Director Dominique Trempont sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 299,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ON24 Stock Up 2.6 %

ONTF stock opened at $7.68 on Thursday. ON24, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.73 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.30. The stock has a market cap of $318.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 0.21.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. ON24 had a negative return on equity of 17.03% and a negative net margin of 31.61%. The company had revenue of $39.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ON24, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on ON24 from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of ON24 by 194.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of ON24 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of ON24 by 229.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of ON24 by 1,092.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of ON24 by 4,250.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, a live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, a live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

