Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increases Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,671 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 267.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have commented on MMM shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.30.
3M Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of 3M stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.22. The company had a trading volume of 305,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,564,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.68. The company has a market cap of $54.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.98. 3M has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $130.02.
3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
3M Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.94%.
3M Profile
3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
