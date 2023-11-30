Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Lowers Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PINS. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 21.7% during the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 4.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 4.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinterest

In other news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $368,314.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,983,003.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,410 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $368,314.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,983,003.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 9,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $274,985.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 217,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,060,299.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,910 shares of company stock worth $4,809,256 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PINS traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.01. 3,975,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,323,761. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.17. The company has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.09, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.99. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $34.85.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.34 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. Equities analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PINS shares. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Pinterest from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Pinterest from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.34.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

