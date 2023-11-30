Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 5,757 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 169.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $315,475,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 895.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $248.49. 86,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,941. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.99. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.96 and a 52 week high of $304.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06. The firm has a market cap of $66.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.66.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.06). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. The company had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $313.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.59.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

