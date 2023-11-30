Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,578 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 12,209 shares during the period. Oracle makes up about 2.2% of Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $23,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 2,697.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 139,615 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $16,627,000 after acquiring an additional 134,624 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 805,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $95,867,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management raised its stake in Oracle by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 45,466 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 11,375 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International raised its stake in Oracle by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 1,043 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Edward Jones raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.23.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $115.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,138,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,731,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.74. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $78.06 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The firm has a market cap of $316.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $260,330.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,161 shares in the company, valued at $2,257,427.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.