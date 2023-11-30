Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.07 and last traded at $31.50. 9,496 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 98,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens cut their price target on Origin Bancorp from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James raised Origin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $998.39 million, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.06.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $92.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.85 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 17.74%. As a group, analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Origin Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Origin Bancorp news, Director Jay Dyer sold 3,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $105,079.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,567.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.