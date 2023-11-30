OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Trading Down 3.7%

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) fell 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.33 and last traded at $30.33. 10,197 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 113,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.48.

A number of research firms have commented on KIDS. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.79.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $39.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.26 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 15.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.58%. Analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIDS. Braidwell LP increased its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,057,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,849,000 after buying an additional 296,562 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,919,000. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,507,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,810,000 after buying an additional 212,431 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 302.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after buying an additional 82,923 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 1,562.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 75,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 71,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

