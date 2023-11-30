Osiris Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:OSIR) and Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Head-To-Head Comparison

Osiris Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:OSIR – Get Free Report) and Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Osiris Therapeutics and Ikena Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osiris Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Ikena Oncology -327.46% -42.27% -35.28%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Osiris Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.0% of Ikena Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.4% of Osiris Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Ikena Oncology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osiris Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ikena Oncology $15.62 million 4.33 -$68.76 million ($1.62) -0.86

This table compares Osiris Therapeutics and Ikena Oncology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Osiris Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ikena Oncology.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Osiris Therapeutics and Ikena Oncology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osiris Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Ikena Oncology 0 0 4 0 3.00

Ikena Oncology has a consensus price target of $11.67, suggesting a potential upside of 733.33%. Given Ikena Oncology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ikena Oncology is more favorable than Osiris Therapeutics.

About Osiris Therapeutics

Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes regenerative medicine products in the United States. Its products include Grafix and Stravix for treating chronic wounds of diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, pressure ulcers, arterial ulcers, and severe burns, as well as surgical and trauma wounds; BIO4 for bone repair and regeneration in spine, trauma, extremity, cranial, and foot and ankle surgeries; and Cartiform for treating articular cartilage lesions in the knee and other joints. The company also develops and markets Menvivo for the repair of meniscus; and TruSkin for treating chronic wounds. It markets and distributes its products directly to physicians, hospitals, and other healthcare providers, as well as through agents and distributors. Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

About Ikena Oncology

Ikena Oncology, Inc. operates as an oncology company that develops precision medicines to biomarker-defined patients with specific unmet needs in the United States. Its lead oncology product candidate is IK-930, a paralog selective inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, a transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway. It also develops IK-595, designed to trap MEK and RAF for inhibiting RAS signals than existing inhibitors; and IK-175, a monotherapy and in combination with nivolumab in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including urothelial carcinomas. Ikena Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

