Ossiam Acquires 35,028 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Ossiam increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 346.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,130 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,028 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 197.4% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 434.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 524 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 546 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on LVS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.68.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

LVS traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $45.40. 1,509,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,620,049. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.00. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $43.77 and a one year high of $65.58.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 178.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Las Vegas Sands declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the casino operator to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

