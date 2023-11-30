Ossiam Acquires 4,962 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Ossiam increased its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,346 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Workday by 2.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Workday by 11.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Workday during the first quarter valued at $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Workday by 2.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Workday by 10.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of Workday stock traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $265.53. The company had a trading volume of 402,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,453. The stock has a market cap of $69.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,097.88, a PEG ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.11. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.13 and a 12-month high of $270.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.98%. Workday’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Workday news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $810,137.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,595,048.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Workday news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $810,137.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,595,048.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 5,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $1,071,418.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,849,167.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,714 shares of company stock valued at $32,193,350. 21.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

