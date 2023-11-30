Ossiam Boosts Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 217.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 0.0 %

BDX traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $235.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,922. The stock has a market cap of $68.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.55. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $228.62 and a 1 year high of $287.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $251.91 and its 200 day moving average is $259.66.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 7.66%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $304.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total transaction of $125,986.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,309.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

