Ossiam Buys 399 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Ossiam increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 48.3% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total value of $4,984,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total transaction of $4,984,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total value of $97,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,165.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,973 shares of company stock valued at $18,490,026. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORLY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,007.63.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $972.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,185. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $939.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $936.90. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $767.27 and a one year high of $1,005.96. The stock has a market cap of $57.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.83.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

