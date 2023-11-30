Ossiam Decreases Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Ossiam trimmed its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,886 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $3,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 36.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth about $336,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DLTR stock traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $121.51. 280,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,243,667. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.46. The company has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.79. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.77 and a twelve month high of $161.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.39.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DLTR

Insider Activity

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.24 per share, for a total transaction of $173,646.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,646. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $134,750.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,013.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,650 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.24 per share, with a total value of $173,646.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,646. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.