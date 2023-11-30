Ossiam Decreases Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ossiam decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 92.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,218 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 71,538 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,948,000 after acquiring an additional 96,566 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 87.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ:COST traded down $3.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $584.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,022. The business’s 50-day moving average is $568.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $547.74. The company has a market capitalization of $258.89 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $599.94.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on COST shares. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $619.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $587.32.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,333.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,265 shares of company stock worth $10,797,118 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

