Ossiam Grows Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,395 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 7,293 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Illumina by 1.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 112,444 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $21,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Illumina by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,662 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Illumina by 57.1% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 421 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Illumina by 86.9% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 413 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 19.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 806 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Illumina

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total transaction of $35,544.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Illumina stock traded down $1.31 on Thursday, reaching $100.26. 501,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,642,440. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $238.55.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ILMN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Illumina from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Illumina from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on Illumina from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Illumina from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.56.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

