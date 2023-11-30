Ossiam Grows Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Trium Capital LLP purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American Water Works

In other American Water Works news, Director Michael Marberry bought 3,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $130.20 per share, for a total transaction of $492,937.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,161.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE AWK traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $131.45. 54,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.25 and a twelve month high of $162.59. The company has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.24.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, September 14th.

About American Water Works

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also

