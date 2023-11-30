Ossiam Grows Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,216 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,984 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 71.0% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 729,648 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $79,546,000 after buying an additional 303,070 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,660,931 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $290,095,000 after buying an additional 7,758 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 4,083 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,153,545 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,952,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ally Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $103.86. The company had a trading volume of 320,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,127,167. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $89.67 and a 52-week high of $115.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.47.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

