Ossiam Grows Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in CF Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in CF Industries by 9.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 0.3% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 43,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its position in CF Industries by 0.6% in the second quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 26,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in CF Industries by 3.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on CF Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CF Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on CF Industries from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CF Industries from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.44.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of CF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.70. 125,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,505,970. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.57. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $109.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.17). CF Industries had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.88%.

About CF Industries

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.