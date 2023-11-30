Ossiam Grows Stock Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Ossiam grew its position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 1,386.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,557 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 80.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 42.6% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 59.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Trading Down 0.2 %

LAMR stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.85. 6,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,486. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.40. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $77.21 and a 1-year high of $111.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

