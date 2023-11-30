Ossiam Has $2.22 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,246 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AXS Investments LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 1.4% in the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 2.4% in the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in Danaher by 4.3% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in Danaher by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 12,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 1.6% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DHR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Danaher from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.73.

Danaher Stock Down 0.8 %

Danaher stock traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $220.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,918,911. The company has a market capitalization of $163.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.81. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $281.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

