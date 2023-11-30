Ossiam Has $2.25 Million Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Ossiam decreased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752,132 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Sysco by 58.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Trading Down 0.2 %

Sysco stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.57. 203,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,481,725. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.53. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $87.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Stephens cut their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sysco

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.