Ossiam Has $3.18 Million Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Ossiam increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at $111,000. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 11,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 153.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 30,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 41,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 0.7 %

ZBH traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $114.69. 79,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,525,989. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 50.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $149.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.01 and its 200 day moving average is $123.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZBH shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.