Ossiam Has $3.34 Million Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Ossiam lessened its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,680 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,623 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 292.9% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter worth $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter worth $169,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 317.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 508.2% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Performance

Shopify stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.78. The company had a trading volume of 810,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,856,544. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $32.35 and a one year high of $75.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.71 and a 200 day moving average of $60.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, October 20th. CIBC increased their price target on Shopify from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Shopify from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Shopify from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.03.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Shopify

Shopify Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.