Ossiam Increases Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Ossiam increased its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 191.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,425 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BCE by 6,368.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its stake in BCE by 88.8% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 14,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 6,725 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in BCE by 2.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in BCE by 279.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 902,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after buying an additional 664,961 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in BCE during the first quarter valued at $264,000. 42.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BCE shares. TheStreet lowered shares of BCE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Securities lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on BCE from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.43.

BCE Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BCE traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.99. The company had a trading volume of 105,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,620. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.82. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $48.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.62.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. BCE had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6969 per share. This represents a $2.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 158.01%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

