Ossiam Purchases 12,930 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Ossiam raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 635.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,966 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,930 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded up $3.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $233.84. The company had a trading volume of 185,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,773. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $236.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.15. The company has a market capitalization of $54.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $257.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $3.20 per share. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PXD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $273.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (down from $276.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.45.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

