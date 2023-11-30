Ossiam Sells 1,347 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Ossiam lowered its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lingotto Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Moderna in the second quarter worth $16,171,000. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 228.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 7,344 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 783,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,195,000 after buying an additional 78,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRNA. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Moderna from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Moderna in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Moderna from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.59.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.99, for a total transaction of $1,694,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,574,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,867,389.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Moderna news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 557 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total value of $59,721.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,592.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.99, for a total value of $1,694,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,574,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,867,389.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,530 shares of company stock valued at $12,500,882 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of MRNA traded down $1.05 on Thursday, reaching $77.96. The stock had a trading volume of 301,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,698,662. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.56. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $217.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.62. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 38.00%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.94 EPS for the current year.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Further Reading

