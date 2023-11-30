Ossiam Sells 1,728 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Ossiam reduced its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IT. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 268.8% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 276.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In other news, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.09, for a total transaction of $167,685.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,920.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.91, for a total value of $514,692.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,981,630.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.09, for a total transaction of $167,685.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,920.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,340 shares of company stock worth $35,935,060 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IT traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $429.49. The stock had a trading volume of 14,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,171. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $292.60 and a 52 week high of $434.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $372.93 and a 200 day moving average of $355.29. The company has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.24.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 206.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $363.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IT

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.