Ossiam Sells 3,305 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Ossiam reduced its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,305 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Newmont by 66.6% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 32,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 13,038 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Newmont by 101,647.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 547,513,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,356,940,000 after purchasing an additional 546,975,720 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 5.9% in the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 31,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Newmont by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 75,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after buying an additional 10,112 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Trading Down 0.7 %

NEM stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,527,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,474,782. The firm has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of -39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $33.58 and a 12-month high of $60.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.18.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -155.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEM. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Newmont from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Newmont

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,799,866.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,799,866.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $206,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,453,437.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,049 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,528. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.