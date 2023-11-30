Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ OXBR opened at $1.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.41. Oxbridge Re has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $2.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Allan S. Martin purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,077. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Oxbridge Re news, CEO Sanjay Madhu purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Allan S. Martin acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,077. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 180,418 shares of company stock valued at $203,553 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxbridge Re

About Oxbridge Re

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXBR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Oxbridge Re by 19.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Oxbridge Re by 49.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Oxbridge Re by 66.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 21.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

