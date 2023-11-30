Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Oxbridge Re Stock Down 2.2 %
NASDAQ OXBR opened at $1.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.41. Oxbridge Re has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $2.87.
In related news, major shareholder Allan S. Martin purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,077. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Oxbridge Re news, CEO Sanjay Madhu purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Allan S. Martin acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,077. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 180,418 shares of company stock valued at $203,553 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.
