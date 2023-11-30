Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) PT Raised to $173.00

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $147.00 to $173.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PKG. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.83.

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $161.85 on Thursday. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $122.20 and a twelve month high of $163.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.83.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,400.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,765 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,622.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,400.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,765 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,622.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $603,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,217,685.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 94.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

