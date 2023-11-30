Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Position Boosted by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,211 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,456 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Palo Alto Networks worth $52,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PANW. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 140.4% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 174.2% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PANW. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.58.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $293.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.13. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $293.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $248.80 and a 200-day moving average of $238.52.

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $61,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,419,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.88, for a total value of $78,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,655,334.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $61,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,419,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 424,169 shares of company stock valued at $108,927,130. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

