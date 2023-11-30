Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Bought by Horizon Family Wealth Inc.

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,275 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks makes up approximately 0.6% of Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 140.4% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on PANW. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $281.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $242.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.58.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.04, for a total transaction of $10,891,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at $42,892,634.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total transaction of $499,820.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 37,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,151,613.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.04, for a total transaction of $10,891,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,892,634.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 424,169 shares of company stock worth $108,927,130 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $2.36 on Thursday, reaching $291.27. 4,100,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,622,421. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $296.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $248.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.84 billion, a PE ratio of 165.16, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.13.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

See Also

