Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Sunday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.50 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.38.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at $15.62 on Friday. Pan American Silver has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $19.84. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.20.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -43.01%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 32,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 15,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

