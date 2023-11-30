Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 310,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,718 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.34% of PagerDuty worth $6,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PD. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 773.4% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 270.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 735.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 16,723 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $363,056.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 193,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,894.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PagerDuty stock opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -21.57 and a beta of 0.91. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.18 and a 12-month high of $35.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.17.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $107.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.28 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 22.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.55%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of PagerDuty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.86.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

