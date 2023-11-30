Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,218 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,386 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of PGT Innovations worth $5,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGTI. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PGT Innovations during the third quarter worth about $42,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PGT Innovations

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $75,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,336,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,139,749.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher J. Stephens bought 3,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.33 per share, with a total value of $78,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,407.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $75,075.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,336,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,139,749.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $215,350. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PGT Innovations Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PGTI opened at $32.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.43. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $33.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.35.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $399.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.79 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGTI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

