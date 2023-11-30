Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $6,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at $314,740,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $108.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $107.33 and a 12 month high of $163.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of -638.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.36.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.19. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,494.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on J. M. Smucker

About J. M. Smucker

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.