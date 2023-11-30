Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 608,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 24,963 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xerox were worth $9,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in Xerox by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 15,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Xerox by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 19,795 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Xerox by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Xerox by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 480,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Xerox by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Xerox stock opened at $14.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.13 and a 200-day moving average of $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.73. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.15%.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 34,245,314 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $542,445,773.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Xerox news, EVP Suzan Morno-Wade sold 9,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $152,860.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,910.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 34,245,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $542,445,773.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XRX. StockNews.com downgraded Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Xerox from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Xerox from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

