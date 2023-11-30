Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,570 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $9,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ArcBest during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 21.5% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 1,668.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ArcBest during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in ArcBest during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARCB shares. StockNews.com cut ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ArcBest from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America decreased their price target on ArcBest from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on ArcBest from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ArcBest from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ArcBest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at ArcBest

In other ArcBest news, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,536. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,536. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Janice E. Stipp sold 3,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total value of $415,003.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,058.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Stock Down 1.5 %

ARCB stock opened at $117.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.51 and its 200 day moving average is $101.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.50. ArcBest Co. has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $124.22.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.82. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 6.50%.

ArcBest Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

