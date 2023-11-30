Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 533,538 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Knowles worth $9,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Knowles by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,732,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $130,608,000 after acquiring an additional 428,537 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Knowles by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,561,553 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $154,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,677 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Knowles by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,706,709 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $114,014,000 after purchasing an additional 124,094 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Knowles by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,559,635 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,514,000 after purchasing an additional 108,548 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Knowles by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,256,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,365,000 after purchasing an additional 312,758 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Knowles from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Knowles from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

In related news, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 5,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $77,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,394.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KN stock opened at $15.95 on Thursday. Knowles Co. has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $20.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Knowles had a negative net margin of 26.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $175.10 million during the quarter.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

