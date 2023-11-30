Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $8.81 Million Stock Holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,661 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,084 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Rapid7 worth $8,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,883,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 410.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 40,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 32,949 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 281,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of RPD opened at $54.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.13. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $55.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $198.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.01 million. Research analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Rapid7 from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Rapid7 from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Rapid7 from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Rapid7 from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rapid7

Rapid7 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.